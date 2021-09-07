Infinix Hot 11S to be launched in India on September 17: Expected specifications and more

Infinix is all set to drop another smartphone in the market. The Hong Kong-based smartphone maker confirmed on its social media handle that it will launch the Infinix Hot 11S in India soon. The company said that the smartphone would be unveiled on September 17. The Hot 11S is the successor to the Hot 10S, which was launched a couple of months ago. Infinix Hot 11S will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, which has been used in the newly-launched Redmi Prime 10 as well.

Infinix Hot 11S has a lot of similarities with the Redmi 10 Prime and no, the processor is not the only one. The smartphone is expected to come with a 50MP triple camera with QUAD LED flash, the Redmi 10 Prime also includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor. In the picture shared by Infinix, we can see the Hot 11S with a massive camera sensor on the rear along with four other sensors.

The Infinix Hot 11S was earlier spotted on Google Play Console listing that revealed some of the key specifications of the Hot 11S So let us have a look at the specs and other details about the upcoming device

Infinix Hot 11S: Expected Specifications

Infinix Hot 11S is expected to feature a new wave design, but the exact display size of the device has not been revealed. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek G88 Soc, the processor that runs the show in Redmi 10 Prime as well. The RAM details of the Infinix Hot 11S is not known yet, but it is expected that the smartphone will come in two different RAM configurations. Infinix Hot 11S will on Android 11 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the Infinix Hot 11S is now expected to come with a 50MP triple camera with QUAD LED flash. The details of the front camera have not been revealed yet.

The smartphone is expected to house a 6000mAh battery under the hood with support for 18W via USB Type-C.

On another note, Infinix has partnered with Royal Observatory Greenwich in London to bring astrophotography to its smartphones. Talking about the same, Skye Chen, Head of Infinix Global Public Relations said, "Infinix is proud to be on the list of donors to the Greenwich Observatory as a supporter of astronomy. As a supporter of astronomy, Infinix has kept a true to heart brand spirit of empowering today's youth in the emerging markets to explore themselves, that has deeply resonated with space exploration and Greenwich's philosophy in exploring astronomy.

