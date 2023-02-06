Infosys fires almost 600 fresher employees after they failed to clear an internal test, suggest reports

After Wipro, now Infosys is reportedly firing hundreds of freshers after they failed to clear an internal fresher assessment (FA) test. Considering the reports, the Indian IT tech company has fired around 600 fresher employees. Last month, Wipro reportedly also fired over 400 employees for under performance.

According to a report coming from Business Today, Infosys is firing around 600 fresher employees after not being able to clear the internal assessment. "I started working at Infosys in August last year and I was given training for SAP ABAP stream. Out of 150 in my team, only 60 people passed the FA exam. Rest all of us were terminated two weeks ago. From the previous batch (freshers who were onboarded in July 2022), nearly 85 freshers were terminated out of 150 after failing the test," a fresher employee at Infosys told the publication. The person was reportedly onboarded in August 2022. Some impacted employees also said that failing the internal test didn't result in termination for freshers who joined before July 2022.

The IT company conducted an internal test recently and asked all freshers to participate in it. The company has reportedly terminated 600 employees after failing the internal test. One of the sources close to the publication revealed, "Two weeks ago, 208 freshers were fired after failing the FA test. In total, around 600 freshers have been fired after failing the FA test in the past few months." Notably, the IT company hasn't released any official statement on firing employees yet.

The report of layoffs comes amid hundreds of freshers awaiting onboarding at Infosys for over 8 months after receiving an offer letter. "Even though I have a job offer from India's top IT company Infosys, I am still staring at a grim future. I already have a gap in my resume because of all the waiting and no income from past several months. On top of that Infosys has not given any clarity on timeline of onboarding. And now some of my friends who got onboarded are fired, that makes me feel scared about my prospects as it was always thought that IT sector is mass recruiter and there are always opportunities, but it is changing," a candidate awaiting onboarding at Infosys told the publication.

Just a few weeks ago, another IT company, Wipro, terminated over 400 fresher employees on the grounds of performance. Commenting on the layoffs, a Wipro spokesperson said, "We had to let go of 452 freshers after they performed poorly in assessments repeatedly, even after training. At Wipro, we take pride in holding ourselves to the highest standards. In line with the standards we aim to set for ourselves, we expect every entry-level employee to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work." "This systematic and comprehensive performance evaluation process triggers a series of actions such as mentoring and retraining and in some cases separation of certain employees from the company," Wipro further explained.