Instagram introduces exclusive Posts, Reels and Chats for creators

Instagram introduced a new feature earlier this year to allow creators to charge fees for their exclusive content. The company is now introducing new tools for creators to connect with subscribers on the platform. After testing select features in January this year, the Meta-owned company is now rolling out Subscriber Chats, Subscriber Reels, Subscriber Posts, and Subscriber Home. Until now, creators could only post Subscriber Stories with a special badge on the profile. They also had the option to host Subscriber Lives.

Meta shared a blog post, where it says that Instagram Subscriptions for creators have been expanded across the US. There's no detail on when this model will reach creators in other countries, including India. The company also clarified that Meta will not be taking fees on Subscriptions through the end of 2024.

Subscriber Chats

As the name suggests, the feature will allow fans to interact with their favourite creators.

The chat supports up to 30 people to discuss things they're passionate about. Instagram says Subscriber chats, powered by Messenger, can be created directly from your inbox or story and end automatically after 24 hours.

Subscribers can join chats from a new "join chat", attached to a story.

It appears that Instagram DM is also getting a dedicated tab to allow creators to manage chats and the inbox.

Exclusive Posts and Reels

Following Subscriber Stories, creators can now publish exclusive Posts and Reels. These will come with an 'exclusive' tag or badge.

Similarly, there's a new tab on the profile that will feature only exclusive posts.It remains unclear whether the new tab will let creators pin posts.

Instagram adds, "We've also made a subscription story sticker and promo reels to encourage followers to subscribe and an easy way to give subscribers a personalised welcome when they join with welcome reels".