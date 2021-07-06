Instagram likely to roll out Exclusive Stories for paid subscribers

Instagram could soon roll out Exclusive Stories for subscribers. The potential subscription model will let users access exclusive content by their favourite creators. Mobile developer and features leaker Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter shared screenshots that show Instagram's potential UI for exclusive stories for fan clubs which will show exclusive content by their favourite creators. Paluzzi notes that the content will be exclusive to the subscribers as Instagram will not allow users to take screenshots of these stories. The Exclusive Friends icon will be similar to the already existing Closed Friends icon except that it will be purple instead of Green, and will have a star icon on the right.

The Exclusive Stories hint towards the subscription model which will give users access to exclusive content if they pay for it. These users may also have to sign up to different pages and accounts separately. Creators will see a subscribe button next to the 'Edit profile', 'Add Shop', 'Promotion' and other options on the profile, Paluzzi noted.

Meanwhile, Instagram is also working on the app becoming a video content sharing platform to be able to take on apps like YouTube and TikTok, which are currently dominating the video space. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri recently announced that Instagram will soon display full-screen, recommended videos in their feeds. He said that Instagram will start rolling out these features in the coming weeks.

Other social platforms like Twitter and Clubhouse have also spoken about monetising their platforms. Earlier this year, micro-blogging site Twitter announced a paid subscription service called Super Follow. Twitter has been rumored to be working on its paid subscription service to increase revenue. The Super Follow feature will provide access to exclusive deals, content to creators for a monthly sum. Apart from this, Twitter is testing a new one called Safety Mode among others. Super Follow will be limited to users with more than 10,000 followers, who have posted at least 25 tweets in the past 30 days, and are 18 years or older.

Audio-only platform Clubhouse has also extended its Creator First program in India. The program which was launched in the US in March was one of the first monetisation features announced for Clubhouse. According to the platform, the program will help creators with production and creative development, where it will promote a creator's show, and will also figure out financial support for the creators, matching them with brands and brand partnerships, or a monthly stipend to financially support the shows that the creators bring to the table.





