Intel launches world’s fastest Core i9-13900KS processor for desktops with 6GHz turbo frequency

Intel has announced a new Core i9-13900KS processor, which is basically a special edition of the already existing 13900K chip. Both of them have more or less the specifications with minor differences. The new one is seemingly the world's fastest desktop processor ever – thanks to its 6.0GHz max turbo frequency. People who want their PC to handle heavy loads with ease might be impressed by the new chip that Intel has launched because it will offer faster speeds than any desktop might have offered.

The Core i9-13900KS processor has about 24 cores (8 performance and 16 efficiency cores) with 36MB of Intel Smart Cache and 20 PCIe lanes. This is similar to Intel's Core i9 13900K processor. The big difference is in the power and turbo speeds. The CPU of the new chip can reach a maximum turbo frequency of 6.0GHz without overclocking using Intel's Thermal Velocity Boost technology, so this is expected to offer a great gaming experience and people may get the most out of this in terms of performance.

Some of the top-end desktop processors from rivals consist of 16 cores and 32 threads with a turbo frequency of up to 5.4GHz. But, Intel's new processor is expected to offer much faster performance because the specifications on paper seem quite impressive and more high-end. However, the new processor uses more electricity to achieve the highest CPU speeds.

The base power of the already existing 13900K processor was 125W, and the new one takes up to 150W. When max turbo power is used, the PC will require above 250W power. Additionally, the base performance core frequencies have also been boosted up to 3.2GHz compared to 3GHz on the 13900K.

Intel announced its latest top-notch processor just a few days after AMD unveiled its flagship AMD unveiled its Ryzen 9 7950X3D chip for PCs with 16 cores, up to 128MB of L3 Cache, and a maximum of 5.7GHz turbo frequency, which is a bit lower than Intel's new system on chip. The base core frequency is a little higher - 4.2GHz and the chip takes only 120W power, as per the details shared by AMD.

While the chip makers are pushing out powerful processors to offer great performance to users, PC and laptop demand seems to have dropped by a big margin. A report from Gartner revealed that PC shipments declined by 16.2 percent in 2022, but Lenovo still remains in the list of top three worldwide PC vendors. It is followed by HP and Dell. Apple was the least affected company with only 2.1 percent decline and Dell reportedly witnessed sale decline by 37 percent.