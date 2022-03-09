iOS 15.4 release will be next week, here is how to prepare your iPhone for it

At the "Peek Performance" event held on Tuesday, March 8, Apple announced four new products, namely the iPhone SE with 5G, Mac Studio, Studio Display, and iPad Air, but Apple finally revealed when the next iPhone software will be released. Apple announced that iOS 15.4 will begin rolling out to eligible iPhones from next week.

Your wait for iOS 15.4 will end next week, probably Tuesday, because that is when Apple usually begins rolling out major software updates to its devices. Since there are still a few days left for the rollout to happen, you can utilise the time to prepare your iPhone for the next update. But before I tell you how to do that, a bit about what new features you can expect from the upcoming iOS 15.4 update.

Apple has been testing iOS 15.4 for a long time now. It has released several beta versions aimed at developers in the past, which means we are pretty much familiar with the features you can expect from the software.

The most important feature will be "Face ID while wearing a mask", which essentially is Apple's new workaround to let iPhone users unlock their devices while wearing their mask and without taking the help of the Apple Watch. The iPhone would recognise the area around the eyes to authenticate if you are the rightful person to access the device. The iOS 15.4 will also bring a horde of new emojis, as well as improvements to the iCloud Keychain system, and a new voice for Siri users in the American region.

Now that you are familiar with iOS 15.4 and what it will bring to the table, let us talk about how you can prepare your iPhone. The iPhone models that can run iOS 15 should be able to run iOS 15.4. These models include iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, the iPhone SE 2020, and the iPhone SE.

If you have one or more of the aforementioned iPhone models, you will be able to update to iOS 15.4. But for that, firstly, make sure your iPhone has enough space for the update to be downloaded. Then, you should also ensure you have a good internet connection. Another important thing you have to keep in mind is data backup. Although it is very rare that your saved data will be lost, it is always better to back up your iPhone before any software update.

The iOS 15.4 update is expected next week but a particular day is not clear, so keep an eye on the awaited details.