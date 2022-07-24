iOS 16 Beta 1 first impressions: 5 cool features iPhones are getting this year

Apple recently released the public beta version of iOS 16 to all users with compatible iPhones. Earlier, it was only available to app developers, and the stable version is expected to be released at the end of September or October, following the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Apple already showcased iOS 16 during its WWDC event last month, but we downloaded the OS on our iPhone 13 mini, and today, we are checking out five features that iPhones are getting this year.

We have already covered the steps to downloading iOS Beta 1 on iPhones. However, if users decide to download it, we advise readers not to test it on the primary iPhone as it is still buggy and may lead to the loss of some data.

iOS 16 Lock screen: This year, Apple is majorly refreshing the iPhone's lock screen. Users will remember that Apple recently started experimenting with widgets, which Android phones have had for many years.

Now, your iPhone's lock screen is getting widgets, though these are only limited to native iPhone apps like Weather. To use this feature, long-press the lock screen and select customise. Users will need to press on the boxes under and over the clock to add widgets.

You can also change the font and colour of the clock.

Apart from that, there is a 'plus' icon on the extreme right to let users change wallpapers seamlessly. There's also a live tracking feature that currently only works with very few apps. For instance, we can see the timer on your screen.

Similarly, iPhones will let users apply filters on their lock screen wallpaper, which is pretty convenient.

iOS 16 Notifications: Moreover, notifications appear directly on the lock screen. Users will have access by swiping from bottom to top.

Now, you may ask what the need is for the feature? Firstly, it is important to understand that smartphones are getting bigger, and swiping up from down can become difficult.

Apple also started experimenting with it by pushing the URL bar down on Safari with the rollout of iOS 15.

Otherwise, the iPhone will continue to show notifications by swiping up and down when the phone is unlocked. But during our iOS 16 Beta 1 testing, the experience was buggy. Users who want to hide notifications can still make changes by heading to Settings.

iOS 16 Photos: In this section, we will cover two things. First is the camera app and then Photos.

When you open the camera now, you will first notice two buttons for the primary camera and ultra-wide camera. Earlier, there was a single button and tapping it would give you the option to switch. At the top right, there's a dedicated button for filters. iOS 16 does not introduce new filters, but there's a new interface, which looks modern. Users can now also adjust the tone and intensity of filters.

On the other hand, iPhone 13 series smartphones are getting an improved cinematic mode, which basically blurs the background in videos, similar to the Portrait mode experience for still photos.

Moving to the Photos' in-built editing tool, Apple is introducing a nifty feature with iOS 16. For instance, users can now copy and paste edits on other photos. It saves time on re-editing photos that require a certain filter or colour correction.

Apple now also allows users to use the iPhone's cameras as a webcam on a Mac, but we couldn't try that feature.

iOS 16 Keyboard: It is no secret that Apple's native Keyboard isn't as intuitive or reliable as Google's Gboard. Apple is at least improving the dictation feature that converts speech to text. But users can now simultaneously type in case the Dictation feature can't recognise regional lingo. It works with apps like WhatsApp and Gmail.

As we mentioned, iOS 16 is still laden with bugs, and the Keyboard also needs improvements.

iOS 16 Privacy: iPhones promise a lot about privacy, and it has introduced some useful features like App Tracking Data and native VPN. Now, there's a new feature called lockdown mode.

It is designed to protect against spyware like Pegasus. To use the feature, head to Settings > Privacy > Lockdown Mode.

We will cover the full scope of iOS 16 once it rolls out.