iPad Air 5 expected to feature M1 chip, come with 5G support

Apple is all set to host its spring event today. The Cupertino-giant is expected to announce the iPhone SE 3 along with the iPad Air 5 at the event and new Mac models. Ahead of the launch, new reports have revealed that the iPad Air may come with the M1 chip. Previously, it was reported that the iPad Air 5 could use the same A15 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series and the iPad mini 6th generation.

9to5Mac has exclusively learned that the iPad Air 5 will use the M1 Chip, which powers the iPad Pro as well as the MacBook Air 2020 and MacBook Pro. Along with the M1 chip, the iPad Air 5 will also come with 5G support. The M1 chip is Apple's own chipset that is believed to be 50 percent faster than the A15 Bionic and 70 percent more powerful than the A14 Bionic. The M1 chip comes with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU along with 8GB RAM.

Last year, Apple added 5G support to the 2021 iPad Pro and iPad mini 6, and this year it is expected to add 5G support to the iPad Air 5. The report also confirms that the iPad Air 5 will feature the same display resolution as the iPad Air 4. The new iPad Air 5 is also expected to come with improved cameras and Center Stage support.

Since Apple already sells the iPad Pro with an M1 chip, the iPad Air 5 with the same chipset may come at a cheaper price.

Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone SE 3 at today's spring event. The phone is expected to feature the same design as its predecessor but might come in an all-new green color. noted tipster Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the iPhone SE 3 may come with a 4.7-inch display. It is expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic processor, which powers the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone SE 3 will feature a 12-megapixel camera at the rear along with a 12-megapixel camera at the front. The phone is expected to come in three storage variants, including 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Although Apple never specifies the battery capacity, Apple is expected to house a 2821mAh battery. Previous leaks suggest that the smartphone will be launched with an affordable price tag in India. It could be priced under Rs 30,000 in India.

When is the Apple event?

Apple's Spring event will take place at 11:30 pm IST. The launch event will be live-streamed across Apple's website, YouTube channel.