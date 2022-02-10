iPhone 12 mini down to Rs 44,299 on Flipkart, buyers get free Hotstar subscription

Apple's iPhone 12 mini arrived as the first compact flagship iPhone. It is meant for people who are nearly sick of using big phones. Even though we already have a slightly better iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 12 mini is still fairly decent and now cheaper than before. So, if you are looking to buy an iPhone and a compact one, there is a good deal on the iPhone 12 mini. Flipkart is selling the iPhone 12 mini at a discounted price, but the biggest attraction of this deal could be the free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 12 mini 64GB for Rs 44,299 right now. Now, this is not exactly the lowest price we have seen on this compact iPhone, but still reasonably low. This price includes a discount of around Rs 15,600. You can sweeten the deal further by choosing to make an online payment using a credit card from select banks. For instance, you get 10 per cent off up to Rs 750 on using a Citi debit or credit card, while a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can get you an unlimited 5 per cent off. There is also an additional Rs 200 off on using UPI for payments.

But I think the appealing part is the Hotstar subscription. Flipkart is giving away a year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free to buyers of iPhone 12 mini. This subscription is worth Rs 499, which means it is the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for mobile devices we are talking about. You can upgrade to a higher subscription, such as Hotstar Premium, by paying the remaining amount of Rs 1,000. But there are certain conditions that you should meet, including the one that says you need to register on Disney+ Hotstar using the same mobile number that you shared for delivery of the iPhone 12 mini.

Disney+ Hotstar subscription complimentary with the iPhone 12 mini purchase sounds good, especially when it has a wide catalogue of shows and movies that I have often found myself hooked on.

Flipkart is also giving up to Rs 15,000 off on exchanging a phone. You can trade in an old, used phone while making the purchase and the associated amount will be discounted on your phone's price. Now, this is the maximum price that Flipkart will give you, but the cost of your old phone will depend on its condition.