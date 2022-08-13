iPhone 12 now available under Rs 50,000 on Croma, here is the deal

Want to step into the Apple ecosystem but do not wish to spend a lot of money? iPhone 12's deal on Croma is something you should check if your budget is not more than Rs 50,000. That is because the iPhone 12 64GB is being sold for under Rs 50,000. The offer is inclusive of bank offers from HDFC. iPhone 14 is just a month away from its launch and while that happens, the sellers are desperately trying to sell the older iPhones at discounted rates. So it is a good time to buy for people who don't want to spend an exorbitant amount on an iPhone 14.

Here is how the iPhone 12 deal on Croma works

The iPhone 12 64GB is listed at Rs 52,990 on Croma. However, if you have an HDFC Bank card, you will get a discount of Rs 3000. This brings the price down to Rs 49-900. The offer is currently available on the online store of Croma. It cannot be confirmed whether Croma is offering similar deals at it offline store. Now if you compare the deals with Amazon and Flipkart, iPhone 12 is listed at around Rs 58,000, so it is better to go for the Croma deal.

iPhone 12 specifications

The iPhone 12 draws its power from the A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine Processor. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth Front Camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR Recording. For protection, the iPhone 12 has a ceramic shield coating. If you are wondering whether you should pick the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13, you should know that there is no major difference in the design of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. The iPhone 12 camera island houses camera sensors that are placed vertically, but in the iPhone 13, which comes with the same design, the camera sensors are placed diagonally.

