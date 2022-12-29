iPhone 13 can be bought at under Rs 60,000 on Vijay Sales, here’s how the deal works 

The Vijay Sales is back with yet another special sale on Apple products. The retail store is offering scores of deals on all Apple products. The sale will be live until December 31. Buyers can avail the best deals on all Apple products across its 120+ retail outlets as well as Vijaysales.com. If you are planning to upgrade your phone to an iPhone, you should check out the deal on the iPhone 13. Although the iPhone 13 is now old, it is still a bankable phone under Rs 60,000. The A15 chip that powers the iPhone 13 series is still faster than most Android phones.

The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 65,900 on Vijay Sales. The phone is originally priced at Rs 69,900. However, if you have an HDFC Bank card, you can get an instant cashback of Rs 3000 on Credit Card Non-EMI and Credit/Debit Card No Cost EMI. To further reduce the price,you can exchange your old phone. For instance, if you have an iPhone 11, you can get up to Rs 15,000 off on your iPhone 13. The value of your old phone can be more but it completely depends on the condition of your phone and the battery health. So after reducing Rs 15,000 from Rs 63,900, you can get the new iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 48,900.

iPhone 13: Specifications

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 25321170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box.



In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple doesn't reveal the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3240mAh battery that comes with support for up to 20W fast charging.



