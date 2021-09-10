iPhone 13 may retail in Black, Blue, Purple and three more colours, Pro models to sport four options

As Apple readies to launch the new iPhone models, we know much about the upcoming devices already, thanks to the numerous leaks and speculations shared on the internet to date. One such recent revelation tells us more about the colour options that the new iPhone 13 variants are likely to come in.

As part of its iPhone 13 series, Apple is likely to launch four new smartphones - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. A Ukrainian website has now listed all the four iPhone 13 models along with their colour and storage options.

As spotted by 91Mobiles, the website lists six colour options for the iPhone 13 mini. These include Black, Blue, Purple, Pink, White, and PRODUCT (Red). As for storage options, the iPhone 13 mini will be available in 64GB and 128GB variants.

As per the website, the iPhone 13 will also feature the same six colour options as the mini. Storage options on the iPhone 13 will be 128GB and 256GB.

The Pro variants, i.e. the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze colour options. iPhone 13 Pro will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage versions. iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, will retail in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. The Pro models will also come with 120Hz displays.

Apple is set to launch the new iPhones on September 14 and has already sent out invites for the launch event. Once the new iPhones hit the markets in the first round that include the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, China, and the UK, they are expected to arrive in India. The first round of availability should start on September 24.

India should be in the second list of markets, which means October 1 is likely to be the date that Indians will be able to buy the new iPhones. As for the prices, the iPhone 13 series is expected to come with a similar price tag as its predecessor, but the chip shortage and other constraints may push the prices slightly upwards. To recall, the iPhone 12 price in India started at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB model while the iPhone 12 Pro at Rs 119,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini came at Rs 69,900 while the iPhone 12 Pro Max at Rs 1,29,900.