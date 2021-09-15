iPhone 13 mini launched: Key specs, features, India price and everything you need to know

Apple's new iPhone 13 series is here. The lineup brings four new models - iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 mini is the most affordable of the lot at a starting price of Rs 69,900. Like the standard iPhone 13, it gets a trimmed-down notch that's 20 per cent smaller, diagonally placed camera sensors and a few new colour options.

Apple has scrapped the 64GB base model and replaced it with a 128GB entry-level storage variant while added a 512GB option. The smartphone is powered by a 6-core A15 Bionic chipset based on a 5nm manufacturing process. Battery life is also getting an upgrade with 1.5 hrs of additional juice than its predecessor.

In the camera department, iPhone 13 mini features a new 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. Accompanying the primary sensor is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. Interestingly, Apple has brought dual e-sim support to this model. While that was a brief description of the iPhone 13 mini, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

iPhone 13 mini: Key specifications and features

--Apple switched to a squared-off design last year, and it is sticking to the same for this year. That said, there are a few changes, including a downsized notch, diagonally placed lenses and new colour options. The iPhone 13 mini is made available in Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink and Product RED colours.

--The iPhone 13 mini measures 131.5x64.2x7.65 mm respectively and weighs 141 grams. It has got Ceramic Shield protection on the front and IP68 dust and water resistance. As far as the hardware is concerned, the iPhone 13 mini sports a 5.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and a pixel density of 476 PPI. The display is HDR 10, and Display P3 certified and has a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

--The iPhone 13 mini is powered by the new A15 Bionic chipset. The chipset has 2-efficiency cores, 4-performance cores and 16-neural engine cores. Like the last chipset, A15 Bionic is based on a 5nm manufacturing process. This is further paired with up to 512GB of storage. Earlier, the storage on 12 mini was capped to 256GB, but now users have the option to upgrade to a higher configuration model. Moreover, iPhone 13 mini is getting a battery upgrade with an extended battery life of 1.5 hrs.

iPhone 13 mini camera module

--The iPhone 13 sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a new 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.6 aperture, which is 47 per cent larger than the previous gen. And another 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a faster f/2.4 lens and 120-degree field of view. The device comes with Sensor-Shift Stabilisation that was earlier limited to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Cinematic camera mode is another interesting feature brought to iPhone 13 mini. This effect shifts focus in real-time from one subject to another when people enter the frame or move away. Also, you can lock focus on one subject. iPhone 13 mini can shoot 4K 60fps HDR videos with Dolby Vision support.

--The new iPhone 13 mini gets dual e-SIM support for the first time. Apple is also claiming better 5G speeds with increased band support.

iPhone 13 mini India price

The iPhone 13 mini is the smallest and the most affordable iPhone in the lineup. The base variant of the iPhone 13 mini with 128GB of storage is available for 69,900, whereas the other two models with 256GB storage and 512GB storage are priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively. The iPhone 13 mini will be available for pre-orders in India starting this Friday and will go on sale from September 24.