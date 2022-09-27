iPhone 13 order cancelled? Flipkart reveals reason behind abrupt order cancellation

Some customers who ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart never received the phone. Well, that's because the seller cancelled the order. After several customers took to Twitter to complain about the order cancellation, Flipkart issued an official statement. The e-commerce platform accepted that some iPhone 13 orders were cancelled and said it was due to "anomalies".

In an official statement to India Today Tech, a Flipkart spokesperson said, "Flipkart is a customer first ecommerce marketplace and always ensures that customers' interests are protected." The platform said that that close to 70 per cent of all iPhone orders placed across cities including Guntur, Gorakhpur, and Siliguri have been successfully delivered by the sellers. The company added that "a minor fraction of orders" have been cancelled by sellers due to anomalies.

"As a customer focused ecommerce marketplace, we encourage sellers to prioritise the customers' orders and strive to keep them delighted with their service," the spokesperson added.

Flipkart has been notifying some of the buyers that their iPhone 13 order has been cancelled. These customers have taken to Twitter to report the matter. So, if your iPhone order also got cancelled, you are not the only one.

On day 1 of the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart offered the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 47,000. Even though the platform hiked the price of the iPhone model every few hours, many customers still managed to grab the model for under Rs 50,000. Unfortunately, booking the iPhone 13 model and paying for it wasn't enough.

Currently, the iPhone 13 128GB model is unavailable on Flipkart as well as Amazon. The other two models -- 256GB and 512GB models are available at a price of Rs 66,990 and Rs 86,990, respectively. Additionally, Flipkart is offering a 10 per cent instant discount on shopping with Axis and ICICI bank cards during the Big Billion Days sale. The sale ends on September 30.