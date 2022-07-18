iPhone 13, other models will be available with up to Rs 20,000 discount during Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon has announced Prime Day sale. The e-commerce giant will host Prime Day sale from July 23, which will continue until July 24. Ahead of the sale, Amazon revealed that there would be massive discounts on iPhones. The company said that it will offer up to Rs 20,000 off on iPhone models including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Amazon hasn't revealed the specific details of these deals yet.

For the Prime Day sale, the e-commerce platform has partnered with ICICI Bank and State Bank of India to offer 10 per cent instant discount. Amazon revealed that consumers will get 10 per cent off on shopping with ICICI Bank credit or debit cards, SBI credit cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank credit or debit cards and SBI credit cards.

iPhone 13 series and other iPhone models are already available with massive discount offers on several platforms, including iStore, Amazon, Flipkart and more. Currently, the iPhone 13 starts for Rs 79,900 in India for the base 128GB storage model. The other two models, including 256GB and 512GB are available for Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

The upcoming Prime Day sale will make the deal even sweeter and pocket friendly. We will need to wait for Amazon to reveal the deals on iPhones. But, what we know for sure right now is that if you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 13 or even the iPhone 12 for a long time, Prime Day sale is the best time to grab it.

In addition, Amazon will offer discounts on OnePlus phones, Xiaomi phones, Samsun phones, iQOO phones, and Realme phones. The company revealed that the OnePlus 9 series will be available with up to Rs 15,000 discount. Additionally, there will be discount offers on the OnePlus 10 series models as well. Several Redmi phones, including Redmi 9 series, Redmi Note 10 series, and more will be available with a massive discount.

Amazon also confirmed to offer discounts on several other electronic products, including cameras, laptops, headphones, smartwatches, tablets, printers, soundbars, and more.

