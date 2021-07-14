iPhone 13 Pro Max may come in new Pearl and Sunset Gold colours

iPhone 13 is all the rage among Apple fans right now. Much is known about the upcoming series of iPhones, thanks to the countless rumours around the devices to date. A new one now suggests never-seen-before colours on the Apple devices.

Apple is expected to introduce four new models under its iPhone 13 series later this year. These include iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. It was previously suggested that the smartphones will come in two colours - Black and Gold. A new tip adds on to these options.

A new image has been shared on Twitter that claims to show four different colours of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The image shared by user Apple Tomorrow shows a design very similar to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but with colours that have not been seen before in the iPhone lineup.

The alleged image of the iPhone 13 Pro Max shows a total of four colours, namely Matte Black, Rose, Pearl and Sunset Gold. We have seen different iterations of Black and Rose on earlier models of iPhones before. Pearl and Sunset Gold, however, come off as completely new additions to the group.

In the images shared, the Pearl colour variant shows a very light shade of purple, almost nearing off-white. Meanwhile, the Sunset Gold is a bold colour option for those looking for a profound Gold-colour on their smartphone. Both the colours are sure to diversify the options for buyers.

It is yet unsure if these colour options will also be seen in the other models under the iPhone 13 series. Though we can expect some of the colours here to be present throughout the series.

Apple is expecting better than ever before sales of the iPhone 13 lineup post its launch in fall this year. To match this, the company reportedly increased its iPhone production by 20 per cent by asking suppliers to ramp up production of the iPhone 13.

Apple expects to ship around 90 million units by the end of this year alone. This will be an improvement over the usual orders for iPhone that stand at 75 million units post the launch period.