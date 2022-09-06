iPhone 14 expected to come with an enhance A15 Bionic chipset not A16 Bionic chip

The iPhone 14 series is launching on September 7, which is tomorrow. Ahead of the official launch, several details about all four models have been leaked. One of the latest reports suggests that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will not be powered by the A16 Bionic chip. Instead, these models are said to come with an enhanced version of the A15 Bionic chipset. To recall, the entire iPhone 13 lineup comes with an A15 Bionic chip.

Citing the WSJ, Macrumours revealed that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will be powered by an enhanced version of the A15 Bionic chipset, which we expect to be slightly more improved than the A15 Bionic that powers the iPhone 13 lineup. Now, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to come with an A16 Bionic chipset.

The report didn't reveal why the affordable iPhone 14 models will come with a less powerful chipset and not the A16 Bionic chip, but it is likely due to chip shortage issues that the entire tech industry is facing right now. Another reason could be the increasing prices of components lately.

Maybe, by using a slightly less powerful chip, Apple wants to price the iPhone 14 right. Some reports suggest that the iPhone 14 will come at the same price as the iPhone 13, while others suggest that the iPhone 14 will be $50 cheaper than the iPhone 13.

In the lineup, Apple is expected to unveil four new models, including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Usually, a new iPhone lineup comes with a brand new chipset, but going by reports, the same may not be the case this time.

In fact, if we consider rumours and leaks circulating on the internet, the iPhone 14 may not be a very big upgrade over the iPhone 13, which is already a wholesome phone at its price. As per rumours, the iPhone 14 will offer the same design as the iPhone 13, a larger battery, improved performance, and user experience. We will be able to see camera improvements in the Pro models.