iPhone 14 front panel design leaked, reveals hole punch and pill-shaped cutout on Pro models

iPhone 14 front panel details have emerged online. A new leak on Weibo has revealed the front design of the iPhone 14 series months ahead of the launch. The image corroborates some details of the leaked iPhone 14 specifications from the past.

According to the leaked post, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a hole-punch and pill-shaped cutout at the top centre of the display. The bezels around the display are seemingly thinner compared to the non-Pro models.

As previously rumoured, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have a wide notch at the top centre of the display. It is also worth noting that the aspect ratio is slightly different. Compared to the current 19.5:9 aspect ratio, the Pro models will come with a 20:9 aspect ratio. This means that the Pro models will be slightly taller compared to the non-Pro models.

In case you have not checked our compilation of the iPhone 14 leaks, Apple will introduce the iPhone 14 models in two display sizes. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will come with a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport a 6.7-inch display.

There is no iPhone 14 mini planned for this year, according to the rumour mill. The non-Pro models will not feature a ProMotion display.

Some details about the iPhone 14 camera system have also leaked online. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will continue to sport a triple-camera setup along with a LiDAR sensor. There are rumours about the Pro models getting a 48MP main camera sensor. The sensor will be larger than the iPhone 13 Pro models and will click 12MP pixel-binned shots. There will also be a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. For selfies, the iPhone 14 models will get a 12MP front camera with autofocus, as opposed to a fixed focus on the current models. This should result in better focusing and more depth in portrait mode shots.

The non-Pro models will feature a 12MP dual-camera setup. There will be a 12MP main camera setup along with a 12MP ultrawide camera sensor. With regards to the processor, the Pro models will get the upgraded A16 Bionic chip, whereas the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max might get an improved version of the A15 Bionic chip.

All four iPhone models will run the new iOS 16 software, which will be announced at WWDC 2022 on June 6.