iPhone 14 may come with a 48-megapixel camera, iPhone 15 with periscope lens

iPhone 13 series has been out for a few months and gaining wide adoption among Apple fans. However, that has never stopped enthusiasts from speculating on the next iteration of iPhones and hence, rumours are already hot on what we may see in the iPhone 14 series. A new one sheds light on the possible camera capabilities of the yet-to-come Apple phones. Interestingly enough, it does not stop at just the iPhone 14.

The new predictions have been made around iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. As per Kuo, the 2022 iPhone will come with a 48-megapixel lens. If so, this would be a huge upgrade over the 12-megapixel primary lenses we see even on the top-end iPhone 13 model - the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Kuo made the prediction in a recent investor note. As seen by 9to5Mac, the note further goes on to speculate about the camera module that will adorn the iPhone 15. As per Kuo, we are likely to see a periscope lens on the iPhone 15 that will mark its debut in 2023 if all Apple launch timelines are followed till then.

These are some big predictions from Kuo for the upcoming iPhones, considering that Apple has never indulged itself in the race to offer a higher megapixel count on its iPhones than the Android market. However, as things stand, Apple may have very little to upgrade its camera modules to with its existing strategy, considering that the cameras on the latest iPhone series already rank among the best in the world.

What to expect from future iPhones?

With a higher megapixel count, iPhone cameras in the future may allow much more detail within the photos clicked through them, especially when these images are enlarged for any purpose. As 9to5Mac points out, there is a possible downside of increased noise in low-light captures, though I am sure Apple will be able to manage that somehow. We have seen companies like Samsung do it, and quite remarkably at that. Even with megapixel counts of more than 100, the flagship smartphones from Samsung offer some of the best low-light shots in the wild.

Similarly, a periscope lens on iPhone 15 will bring enhanced optical zoom capabilities to the series, which have been very limited in Apple's devices till now. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, for instance, offers 3x optical zoom, while in comparison, the periscope telephoto lens on the Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with 10x optical zoom. With iPhone 15, Apple will likely join this race too.

So, as the next generation of iPhones is unveiled, expect them to compete in the same race that the Android makes have been indulged in so far.