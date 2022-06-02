iPhone 14 Pro to get A16 Bionic, iPhone 14 will get 6GB of RAM: Report

iPhone 14 specifications are being rumoured months ahead of the official launch. The upcoming iPhone 13 successor models are expected to launch in September this year. The rumour mill has been churning out new details as we get closer to the launch and the latest one has some details about the iPhone 14 Pro models.

A report by TrendForce claims that the upcoming 2022 iPhone 14 series will have two different set of processors. Typically, the flagship models share the same chipset, with the Pro models featuring an extra GPU core. This time around, things are going to be different.

The report corroborates Ming-Chi Kuo's claim about the iPhone A-series processors. TrendForce claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with the new A16 Bionic chipset. The other two iPhone models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, are said to feature the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chipset.

The reason behind Apple using an older chipset for its new iPhone is unknown. It is being assumed that Apple is going forward with the old chipset for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max due to chip shortage. The Pro models will get an upgraded, more powerful A16 Bionic chip. Apple might change the name of the A15 chipset on the iPhone 14 models for marketing purposes.

In addition to this, the TrendForce report claims that the iPhone 14 models will come with 6GB of RAM as opposed to 4GB of RAM on the iPhone 13 models.

The non-Pro models are not expected to get any major updates this year. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display. The Pro models will have a hole punch and a pill-shaped cutout at the top centre, whereas the non-Pro models will come with a wide notch.

On the back, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will come with a 48MP triple-camera setup. The main camera is said to be 57 per cent larger than the iPhone 13's main camera. The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will come with a 12MP dual-camera setup on the back. Apple is also said to improve the front camera on the Pro models.

The iPhone 14 launch date is rumoured to be September 13. We are still a few months away from the rumoured Apple event. Therefore, it is best to take the leaked date with a pinch of salt.