iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one to buy in India?

Apple has launched its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus devices, alongside other Pro models. However, one won't be able to find much of a difference when comparing them with the iPhone 13. All the three models are mostly similar, but they are available at different price points. This might have confused a lot of buyers as to which one is a better option and will even offer you the best experience at a lower price. We have compared the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 Plus to make it easier for you to understand the difference.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Detailed comparison

Design, display

It is pretty hard to find a difference between iPhone 13 and the new iPhone 14 versions. Apple hasn't changed the design. So, if you already have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. It will still feel like you have the latest version of the iPhone 14. Unfortunately, the punch-hole design and Dynamic Island is limited to only the Pro models.

The iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and the iPhone 14 Plus have a wide notch display design. The bezels are slim around the display. At the back, you will see the typical Apple logo as well as a dual camera setup. The devices are available in different colours.

The Plus model has a bigger display, but the rest of the display features are similar to the other two phones. The iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch OLED screen, whereas the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 offer a 6.1-inch OLED panel. They have support for 1,200nits peak brightness. The devices are also IP68 rated, which means that they can survive in water (6 metres depth) for about 30 minutes.

Chipset, extra features, software

The iPhone 13 is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset. Unfortunately, the new iPhone versions too offer the same old chipset under the hood. So, users will get the same performance on all the three smartphones.

The iPhone 14 series will ship with iOS 16 out of the box. The older phones will get the latest version of iOS starting next week.

The iPhones will be available in three variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Apple has introduced a new Emergency SOS feature, which is available on all the iPhones. It lets your device send an alert to the emergency services when you are outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. However, the Emergency SOS feature via satellite will only be available to users in the US and Canada in November. Also, the service will be free for only two years.

There is also one Crash Detection feature, which is limited to the iPhone 14 series. It can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.

Camera

This is one area where one will see improvements. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have the same dual camera setup at the back, but they have a new 12-megapixel main camera with a larger sensor and 1.9micron pixels. It has support for OIS. Apple is claiming that the new devices will offer 49 percent improvement in low-light scenarios compared to the older models. For this, there is a new Photonic Engine for enhanced image processing to offer better low-light photos. Furthermore, the Night-mode exposure is also now twice as fast, as per the company. The secondary camera is an ultra-wide-angle sensor.

There is a 12-megapixel camera on the front too, but this one now has support for a hybrid system with a TrueDepth camera, which will help lock focus faster, even in low light. There is also now a new video action mode that utilizes the full sensor with "overscan" and "roll correction" to deliver a more stabilized video. Apple is claiming that the new version will offer 10 percent brighter flash light.

The iPhone 14 and Plus buyers will be able to record 4K videos too, which is also available on iPhone 13. But, the last year's model doesn't have autofocus feature. All the iPhones offer Cinematic mode for shooting videos at 4K HDR resolution at 30fps. The iPhone 13 also has a dual 12-megapixel sensors at the back with OIS support, but the new action mode is missing.

Battery, fast charge

Apple says that people will get up to 20 hours of battery life with the iPhone 14 and up to 19 hours of screen time with iPhone 13. This suggests that there is not much of a difference between both the phones in this department. The Plus model, however, has a bigger battery. Apple is claiming that iPhone 14 Plus buyers will get up to 26 hours of screen time.

Apple doesn't bundle a charger in the retail box. So you will have to buy one separately. Apple sells a 20W charger, which the company claims can offer up to 50 percent charger in 30 minutes. All the iPhones have support for MagSafe and Qi wireless charging too.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one to buy in India?

I would say iPhone 13 makes more sense for those who want to save some money and still feel like having the newest version of iPhone. There are very minor changes between iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. Honestly, those changes won't make a big difference and many won't miss having them. So, it is better to go for last year's model, which can be bought at a pretty low price. If Apple offered a new chip with the latest version, then it would still have made sense for people to buy the new model.

If you are using any old version of iPhone, then iPhone 13 would be a great option.

As for the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple is targeting a different set of users for this device. The company still hasn't killed the iPhone mini version, which is aimed at those who want a compact form factor. The mini version is cheaper than the iPhone 13, but there is a reason why Apple chose to launch a Plus version. It is for people who want a massive battery and screen like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but at a lower price.

There is only two major difference between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus - battery and display. So, those who want a massive battery and screen can buy the iPhone 14 Plus. But, do keep in mind that you will have to pay around Rs 90,000 for the Plus model.

Most of the features of these three phones are the same. So, with a slightly smaller battery and display, you will get a similar experience for less than Rs 70,000 if you buy the iPhone 13.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Price in India

The iPhone 14 price in India is set at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB storage model, whereas the iPhone 14 Plus comes with a starting price of Rs 89,990. Apple has slashed the price of last year's model. So, the iPhone 13 will cost you Rs 69,990 in India.

But, if you can wait for sometime, then don't buy the iPhone right now. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale events will be held next week. So, the sale page of these platforms have suggested that the iPhone 13 will be available at a pretty low price.

Do keep in mind that you will have to spend extra on a charger as Apple doesn't ship it with the phones.