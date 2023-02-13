iPhone 15: 3 biggest upgrades we could see later this year

The iPhone 15 launch will take place later this year, but leaks around this year's started surfacing online just a few weeks after the launch of the iPhone 14 series. While last year's standard model wasn't a proper upgrade over the iPhone 13, the leaks so far claim that at least three biggest changes we will be seeing in iPhone 15, which is expected to launch in September or October 2023. Here is everything you need to know.

3 biggest upgrades we could see in iPhone 15 launching later this year

First biggest upgrade on iPhone 15

-The iPhone 15 will be the first smartphone from the company with a USB Type-C port, which will be one of the biggest upgrades considering Apple has so far announced iPhones with a Lightning port. Apple itself has confirmed this because the European Law has mandated all smartphones to have a USB Type-C port by 2024. Apple is currently the only smartphone maker who sells its devices with a different charging port. So, it will have to comply with the order because there has been the argument that people need to carry different chargers, so all the devices should manufacture with a USB Type-C port.

"Obviously, we'll have to comply; we have no choice. The Europeans are the ones dictating timing for European customers," Apple's senior Greg Joswiak said.

So, Apple will finally get rid of the Lightning connector on its iPhone 15 in favor of the USB-C. But, it is being said that the company plans to limit the compatibility of the iPhone 15 USB Type-C port to MFi-certified cables. For those who are unaware, the accessories that are MFi-certified go through a series of rigorous tests to ensure that they meet Apple's standards for quality, safety, and more. This basically means that the cables that are certified by Apple will only be usable with the iPhone 15 series.

Second biggest upgrade

The iPhone 15 is said to come with a 48-megapixel wide camera that we have seen on the Pro models of iPhone 14 series. This would be a major upgrade over the 12-megapixel sensors seen on the existing iPhone models. But, don't expect to see a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR on the standard models because this will reportedly remain limited to the higher-end models. The standard model of iPhone 15 series is tipped to have three cameras at the back instead of two that we have been seeing on older regular models.

Third biggest upgrade rumored for iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 Pro variants will likely come with the new Dynamic Island feature that we have seen on the iPhone 14 Pro models. This time around, it is being tipped that the standard iPhone 15 model will also get this feature, unlike the iPhone 14 which has an old-school design. This basically means that everyone can expect all the next-generation iPhones to feature the typical punch-hole display, which we saw for the first time on last year's iPhone Pro models.