iPhone SE 2022 to feature same design as iPhone SE 2020, new renders reveal

With Apple's Sprint event in the offing, all the eyes are on the iPhone SE 3, which is expected to be launched at the event. Apple will host its spring event, which carries the tagline "Peak performance", on March 8. The Cupertino-giant is expected to launch the iPad Air 5th generation along with the highly-awaited iPhone SE 3. Along with the iPad and iPhone, Apple is expected to launch the improved MacBook with an M1 chip.

Ahead of the expected launch, the hi-resolution renders of the iPhone SE 3 along with the specifications of the smartphone have been leaked by credible tipsters. The renders show the iPhone SE 3 featuring the same design as the iPhone SE 2020, which was launched two years ago. The iPhone SE 3 comes with a single rear camera along with a power button. The phone is expected to arrive in four color options, including black, white, red, and green. While Apple has previously launched all the other colors, it has never launched a green-colored iPhone. However, with the iPhone SE 3, a lot of things are expected to change.

As far as the specs are concerned, noted tipster Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the iPhone SE 3 may come with a 4.7-inch display. It is expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic processor, which powers the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone SE 3 will feature a 12-megapixel camera at the rear along with a 12-megapixel camera at the front. The phone is expected to come in three storage variants, including 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Although Apple never specifies the battery capacity, Apple is expected to house a 2821mAh battery. Previous leaks suggest that the smartphone will be launched with an affordable price tag in India. It could be priced under Rs 30,000 in India.

Ming-Chi Kuo has also stated that the mass production for the upcoming iPhone SE is expected to start this month. The company is expected to ship between 25-30 million units of the phone this year.