iPhone SE 2023 details leak ahead of iPhone 14 launch, may borrow features from iPhone XR

Apple's next-generation iPhone SE is likely to get some noticeable upgrades. As per reports, the iPhone SE will feature a bigger screen and a powerful processor. The form factor of the iPhone SE would be a lot like the iPhone XR.

Well, the iPhone SE is currently the cheapest iPhone sold by Apple. The iPhone SE 2022 did not see a major overhaul in terms of design as it was similar to the iPhone 8 with the touch ID and curved edges. However, things may now change for good, if the next generation SE features the same form factor as the iPhone XR.

Noted tipster Jon Prosser said during a podcast that the iPhone SE is just the iPhone XR. This suggests that the iPhone SE will likely ditch the compact form factor and opt for a 6.1-inch display instead of a 4.7-inch display. If reports are to be trusted, the iPhone SE may also finally get rid of the home button and feature thin bezels as opposed to the thick bezels and home button.

The phone may also come with a bigger battery. As far as the chipset, the new iPhone SE may also get the A15 bionic chipset which currently powers the iPhone 13 series. There are rumours that the A15 chipset will also be used in some iPhone 14 models.

In the camera department, the iPhone XR features a single 12-megapixel sensor. We can expect similar configurations in the iPhone SE as well if it were to take after the iPhone XR. The current generation iPhone SE features a single 8-megapixel sensor. So there will be a huge upgrade not just in terms of battery, size but also in terms of the camera sensor.