iPhone users can now listen to Microsoft Word documents with their phones locked, here is how

iPhone users will now have a handy new feature to help them go through their Microsoft Word documents. As hinted by the Insider version of the Microsoft Office application, iOS users will now be able to listen to Word documents, even when their phone screen is locked. With this, the document will act much like a podcast or an audio file that one can listen to on the go.

The feature has been seen in the latest release of Microsoft Office Insider for iOS. The version 2.61 update brings the ability to continue listening to Word documents, even when an iPhone screen is locked. It is an extension to the already available Read Aloud feature, which is able to convert text to speech and read the entire Word document out loud to a user in a preset voice.

"Using this feature on your iOS device is a great way to step away from the screen and give your eyes a break while listening to documents," Microsoft notes in its release. It even mentions the steps to activate the feature and go through your word documents as an audio file. Apparently, users would not have to change any settings for this, as the Read Aloud will now be activated even for the lock screen by default.

This means Office Insiders on iPhones can simply tap on Review of a Word document, and then select Read Aloud. The same option will be available with the Read Aloud icon in Word for iPad, housed within the overflow menu. The app will then begin to read the text from wherever the cursor is placed, continuing the narration even after the lock screen comes up.

The new feature on Word for iOS is expected to make its way to the non-Insider accounts soon. The ability is being rolled out in addition to another new feature, that is seen on the Insider Office Mobile app. As mentioned in Microsoft's release notes, the app is now able to keep track of PDF email attachments sent to Outlook.

With this, iOS users will be able to see all the PDF documents ever received by them within Office Mobile. The idea is to eliminate the hassle of looking for a particular PDF within one's Outlook email. Now, users will simply be able to find all the PDFs within the Shared with Me tab in Office Mobile.