iPhone users can now pause voice message recording on WhatsApp, get new focus mode

After several tests and trials, WhatsApp has finally rolled out the ability to pause and resume voice messages while recording. The feature has only been rolled out to iOS users. WhatsApp had previously unveiled the voice message preview feature which allows users to listen to their voice messages before sending them to their contacts. Apart from the voice message feature, iOS users also get a new Focus Mode, which is a part of iOS 15. WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the features. It will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

The new pause and resume voice recording feature on WhatsApp version 22.7.75 on iOS. In order to get the new feature, you will have to update your app on the App Store to WhatsApp version 22.7.75. "You can now pause and resume while recording voice messages. Try it out by swiping up to lock a recording, and then tap the "pause" and "resume" buttons," the app description on App Store reads.

To try out the new WhatsApp voice message feature, you will have to swipe up and lock your voice recording, then you can tap on the pause and resume buttons. WhatsApp had begun testing the feature in October. Wabetainfo first reported about the feature when it was not available for a stable release. The feature is currently available to iPhone users, and Android users may get it in the coming days.

Another feature that iPhone users on WhatsApp have received is the new Focus Mode. The feature lets users receive messages from selected contacts only. If you turn on the Focus Mode, you will get messages from selected contacts only if you have turned on the do not disturb mode. The feature comes along with iOS 15, so if you haven't updated your iPhone yet, you need to do that to get the new feature.

On another note, WhatsApp beta for iOS has shown traces of an upcoming feature that would let iOS users import chat from an Android device. The screenshot by Wabetainfo showed WhatsApp asking users for their permission to import chat history from an Android device. The option to move chat from Android devices to iPhones has not been spotted yet. However, from what it looks like, the process would not be as simple as it looks. Users would require USB cables to connect the two phones and then transfer data between phones. The feature has not appeared to beta testers yet, so WhatsApp may take some time to roll out to the wider audience.