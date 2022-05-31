iQOO Neo 6 vs iQOO 7: Price, specifications and top features

iQOO has launched a new smartphone under Rs 30,000 in India. The company launched the iQOO Neo 6 5G as its new performance beast with a Snapdragon 870 SoC. Although the Neo 6 is the company's first smartphone series, the phone is fairly similar to the iQOO 7 with some upgrades here and there.

Here's a quick comparison of the iQOO Neo 6 with the iQOO 7 to help you decide if you are planning to buy a new smartphone under Rs 30,000.

iQOO Neo 6 vs iQOO 7

Design

The Neo 6 continues to sport a curved edge design while sporting a flat display. Like the iQOO 7, the phone has a centrally aligned hole-punch display with thin bezels around it.

The power and volume buttons are located on the right edge, leaving the left edge flush. You also get a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge.

The Neo 6 is slightly lighter due to its plastic back as opposed to the iQOO 7's glass back. It weighs 190 grams as opposed to the iQOO 7's 196 grams. The camera module design is also a bit square on the Neo 6. It comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. The iQOO 7 has a rectangular camera module for the triple-camera setup.

The iQOO 7 comes in three colours - Storm Black, Monster Orange and Solid Ice Blue. The iQOO Neo 6, on the other hand, comes in Dark Nova and Cyber Rage colours.

Display

The Neo 6 and iQOO 7 have the same 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. There is support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Processor

Both phones share the same processor under the hood. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is paired with 8GB and 12GB of RAM along with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

Battery and fast charging

The iQOO Neo 6 gets major upgrades in the battery department. It packs a 4700 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging out of the box. The iQOO 7, in comparison, packs a 4400 mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging.

Camera

The camera is another area where the iQOO Neo 6 has got an upgrade. The phone has a 64MP triple-camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

The iQOO 7 has a 48MP main camera. While the main camera's resolution is lower, the iQOO 7 has a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Both phones come with a 16MP front camera sensor.

Software

iQOO 7 came with Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 out of the box. The device has received the Android 12 update. iQOO Neo 6, on the other hand, boots Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. While both phones have the latest update, chances are that the Neo 6 will get one more update than the iQOO 7 did. iQOO has not confirmed the exact details at the moment.

Price

iQOO Neo 6 comes with a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option. The 12GB RAM option is priced at Rs 33,999. With card offers and other discounts, the deal gets sweeter with the base model starting at Rs 25,999.

iQOO 7, on the other hand, is available on e-commerce platforms between Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 for the base model. However, we recommend buying the iQOO Neo 6 for its better on-paper specs for nearly the same price.