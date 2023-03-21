iQOO Z7 5G launched in India: Price, specs, and everything else you need to know

iQOO Z7 5G has been launched in India. The iQOO Z7 5G is the latest mid-range offering from the brand and includes features such as 44W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, 90Hz refresh rate, an AMOLED panel, a 64-megapixel primary camera, and a lot more. The smartphone will be up for grabs for the first time today at 1PM.

iQOO Z7 5G price in India

The smartphone starts at an introductory price of Rs 17499. There are other variants available as well. In total, the iQOO Z7 5G comes in two variants. The base model includes 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and comes with a price of Rs 18999. The top-end model of the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999.

iQOO Z7 5G launch price, discount offers

As a part of the launch offer, the smartphone manufacturer is offering discount on bank cards. So, HDFC and SBI card holders will get Rs 1500 flat discount, but the offer will be available only for limited time. So, if you are willing to buy the iQOO smartphone, this is surely the best time. After the discount, the 6GB model will be available for Rs 17499 while the 8GB RAM model will be up for grabs for Rs 18499. The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon India store and iQOO's own website.

iQOO Z7 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications now. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with 90hz screen refresh rate. The iQOO Z7 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13 skin out of the box.

As far as the camera specifications are concerned, the iQOO Z7 5G includes a dual rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS support coupled with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The iQOO Z7 5G is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging over USB Type-C port.

In terms of design, the iQOO Z7 5G looks stunning with dual tone design. In India, the smartphone comes in two colour options -- Pacific Night and Norway Blue. The one featured in the article is the blue colour, which not only looks premium and classy but is also quite sleek and lightweight. Overall, the iQOO Z7 5G feels extremely comfortable and compact the hands.