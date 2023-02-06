Jabra launches new Elite 5 earbuds with active noise cancellation, here are the details

Active noise cancellation in earbuds is a blessing. As more and more companies are offering the feature in their products, it has now become a necessity of sorts. Jabra has now launched its latest addition to the wireless range earbuds, the Jabra Elite 5. The company says that the device is the perfect choice for people who need to take calls anytime, anywhere, and enjoy playing media on their devices.

Speaking about the product, Ashish Srivastava, Country Marketing Manager – India & SAARC at Jabra, said, "In today's work from anywhere world, toggling between work and personals tasks, distractions go hand in hand, making it more and more difficult to zone in on what's important. To keep up with it all, Jabra has engineered the Jabra Elite 5, offering the chance to truly focus, connect and call with a clear mind. We are excited to introduce these all-rounder earbuds to our Indian users so they can immerse themselves in music and stay connected."

Jabra Elite 5 specifications

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation: The Jabra Elite 5 comes with the new Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Chipset and speakers: The earbuds are powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset and have 6mm speakers. The earbuds feature feedback microphones on the inside of the ear, and feedforward microphones on the outside.

Comfortable fit: The company claims that the earbuds have a 'discreet, comfortable and compact fit' making it ideal for people looking to buy sleek and portable earbuds.

Playtime and battery: The Jabra Elite 5 promise to provide approx. 7 hours of play time with 28 hours of battery life with the case.

Dual pairing: If you are someone who would prefer to keep your earbuds connected to two devices at a time, the Jabra Elite 5 has a special feature for you. The earbuds feature a bluetooth multipoint / dual pairing that can keep you connected to two devices at once.

Other specs: Supporting Qi-certified wireless charging, the Jabra Elite 5 also have an in-built Google Assistant and Alexa to offer hands-free assistance to users so that they can attend calls and access other features without the requirement of touching their devices. The earbuds also boast of an IP55-rated protection against dust and water.

Jabra Elite 5 price and availability

The earbuds will be available for sale on Amazon from February 10, 2023. They will be priced at Rs 14,999 and will have two colour variants – Titanium Black and Gold Beige.