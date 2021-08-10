Jack Dorsey says Bitcoin will lead to world peace, unite people in all nations

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has expressed his love for cryptocurrencies yet again, in a rather cryptic tweet this time. In the tweet, Dorsey has hailed Bitcoin as the one true harbinger of unity across the globe.

This is not the first time Dorsey has been so vocal about his love for Bitcoin. The Twitter and Square CEO had previously said that "my hope is that [Bitcoin] creates world peace." This was at a Bitcoin conference in July. Now, Dorsey took to his own platform to share the same optimism on cryptocurrency.

On Tuesday, Dorsey tweeted that Bitcoin will unite "a deeply divided country." He went on to add that the cryptocurrency will eventually have the same effect on the entire world.

As pointed out by The Verge, Dorsey's tweet may have been in response to the blocked amendment to the US Senate's infrastructure package. The amendment would allegedly have expanded the US government's involvement in cryptocurrency.

Dorsey tweeted shortly after that "#Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country. (and eventually: world)."

Even though Dorsey didn't specify the country's name, we can assume it to be the US, since the tweet is likely to be in relation with the amendment. Other than that, there is no clue on what Dorsey meant by these words.

There is a chance that Dorsey's latest tweet is nothing more than a Twitter rambling. After all, Twitter is famous for this as a platform. To see its CEO indulge in the tradition is just a mild amusement.

Though it is not a secret that Dorsey has been a big advocate of cryptocurrencies in the past many years. He has hailed Bitcoin as the solution to many modern-world problems and is one of the few top-level entrepreneurs actively involved in the field.

His latest inclination to the sector was reflected in a new Bitcoin based business unit for Square. The new unit aims to enable decentralised financial services.

Late last month, Dorsey even appeared on a panel of a Bitcoin conference along with Elon Musk to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies. The two were accompanied by Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest, as the lot discussed the impact of cryptocurrency mining on the environment, among other things.