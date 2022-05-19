Jio vs Airtel vs Vi prepaid plans in 2022: Best recharge plans under Rs 300

Jio, Airtel, and Vi have a lot of prepaid plans, but there are limited options under Rs 300 if you want enough data and unlimited calls as well, with a decent validity period. If you are looking for prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300, then you can check out some of them below. We have listed prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi to make it easier for users to find the right plan.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi prepaid plans: Best Jio recharge plans under Rs 300

There are several Jio prepaid plans under Rs 300. If you want 2GB daily data with 28 days validity period, then you can buy the Rs 299 recharge plan. It even includes 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice call benefits. Of course, if you want a plan with a longer validity period, then you will have to spend more.

If your budget is a little lower, then you can buy the Rs 259 prepaid pack. But, this one offers only 1.5GB of data and the rest of the benefits are similar to the Rs 299 plan. This basically means you get both calls and SMS benefits too. Every Jio prepaid pack also includes a complimentary subscription to JioTV and JioCinema apps.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi plans: Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 300

Airtel doesn't have a 2GB daily data plan under Rs 300. There is a Rs 299 Airtel prepaid plan that comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan will remain valid for 28 days once you buy it. Apart from this, customers are also getting Amazon Prime Video ME subscription for 30 days, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Xstream mobile pack, Wynk music subscription, and more.

Those who want to spend less on mobile recharge can also purchase the Rs 265 Airtel prepaid recharge plan. This one includes only 1GB of daily data. Apart from this, the telecom operator is also giving unlimited voice calls, Amazon Prime Video ME subscription, and 100 SMS per day. The recharge plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has some plans similar to Airtel. There is a Rs 299 Vi prepaid pack that ships with 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls with a validity period of 28 days. Customers also get free unlimited data from 12:00AM to 6:00AM.

One can also check out the Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan and this one includes 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls. However, this one only comes with 21 days of validity. If you can spend more, then it is better to buy the previous plan.