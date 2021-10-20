JioPhone Next may come with HD+ display, 2GB RAM, Google Play Console listing suggests

More information on the JioPhone Next has emerged through a recent spotting of the device. First announced at Jio's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June, the entry-level smartphone was anticipated to be India's cheapest smartphone at the time of its launch. Though this launch has been delayed multiple times now due to the ongoing chip shortage in the world.

Still, there is no doubt that the JioPhone Next will mark its debut in the country soon. In case there were some, a recent listing of the device on the Google Play Console comes as solid proof against them. The listing means that the budget smartphone from the house of Jio is on its way for sure and will likely be launched in India very soon.

The Google Play Console listing also shares some important insights into the smartphone. As spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the JioPhone Next will come with an HD+ display, meaning a 1440x720 pixels resolution, along with 320dpi. As was expected with Google and Jio's partnership for the phone, it will run the Android 11 Go edition out-of-the-box.

More importantly, the listing reveals that the JioPhone Next will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 QM215 chipset and an Adreno 306 GPU for graphics. Coupled to this will be a 2GB of RAM. The phone has been numbered LM1542QWN.

No more information about the smartphone is available as of now. Though Jio did share a glimpse of the device at the time of its announcement. From what can be seen in the image, JioPhone Next will come with a very simple smartphone design, with a prominent bezel area both at the top and the bottom of the display, as well as thin strips on either side. Power button and volume rockers have been placed on the right, while a selfie shooter along with an LED flash adorns the top.

Jio was first supposed to launch the JioPhone Next in September, though the smartphone saw a delay in this debut, likely due to the global chip shortage. It is now expected to be launched around Diwali and the recent listing on Google Play Console reassures this speculation. As and when it arrives, it is expected to be priced around Rs 3,499.