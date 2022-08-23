Jio's In-Flight plans let users access the internet during a flight: Full list of plans, benefits

Want to enjoy mobile data benefits or to connect on a call even during the flight? Well, Reliance Jio's In-flight plans allow users to use their mobile network during the flight with altitudes higher than 20,000 feet. Data, outgoing voice calls, and SMS are all available to customers with active IFC (In-Flight Communication) plans as per the pack entitlement quota available.

Jio offers 3 In-flight plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 999. To use the network and calling services during the flight, users have to recharge with Jio Prepaid In-flight plans when connected to the Jio network before boarding the flight.

Notably, users should check the list of airlines/international flights on which they can use the In-flight service. As per regulations, IFC services are currently not available while users are in Indian Air Space. The Jio IFC packs will be functional in local airspace once the IFC service becomes officially available in India.

Jio In-Flight plans: full list

Rs 499 plan: With the pack validity of 1 day, the plan offers 100mins outgoing calls, 250MB of mobile data, and 100 SMS. The incoming SMS are free with this pack, incoming calls are not allowed. Also, the speed of the internet will also vary from airline to airline.

Rs 699 plan: Offering 100 minutes of the outgoing voice call, the plan also offers 500MB data with 100 SMS for a pack validity of 1 day. Incoming calls are not enabled with this plan, but incoming SMS are free. Additionally, the internet's speed varies from airline to airline.

Rs 999 plan: The most expensive plan for In-flight network service is priced at Rs 999. The pack offers 100 minutes outgoing calls, 1GB of mobile data, and 100 SMS with a validity of 1 day.

It is to be noted that the telecom service asks users to check the list of airlines and In-flight communication services available. Pack benefits are only applicable to Jio's Partner Airlines and destinations.

How to activate In-flight plans

To activate the in-flight plans, users have to wait till the flight reaches 20,000 feet and above, followed by these steps:

-- Switch on the phone with Airplane Mode off.

--The phone will automatically connect to the AeroMobile network.

In case your device is unable to connect to the network, then go to the 'Carrier' option in phone settings and manually pick AeroMobile.

Also, ensure data roaming is on to use data services

-- After connectivity, a welcome text and pricing information will be received.

-- In-flight plans can be used to call, text, email and surf the internet.

To make an in-flight call, dial '+' followed by the country code, then key in the phone number. For example, if you had to make a call from Singapore to India, dial +917018899999.