John McAfee, the man who created McAfee antivirus, found dead in jail: Story in 5 points

John McAfee, who created the anti-virus software McAfee, was found dead in a Barcelona cell on Wednesday. The justice department confirmed that 75-year McAfee died by hanging inside the prison. The news of his death surfaced hours after the Spanish court allowed his extradition to the United States, where he was wanted for tax evasion. During one of his last hearings, McAfee had expressed his anguish over spending the rest of his life in prison if he were to be convicted in the United States.

McAfee who founded the McAfee associates in 1987 was a programmer at NASA's Institute for Space Studies in New York City from 1968 to 1970. The anti-virus software which was created by him was quite popular in the 1980s and the 1990s. However, in 2010, he sold McAfee to Intel. The company had announced that the McAfee products will be sold as Intel security. McAfee had thanked Intel for changing the name of his product and said, "I am now everlastingly grateful to Intel for freeing me from this terrible association with the worst software on the planet."

Soon McAfee shifted his focus to cryptocurrency from software and took over as the CEO of Luxcore,a cryptocurrency company focused on enterprise solutions. This was his last stint as a Chief Executive Officer of a company, post which he left the United States and spent his days on his mega-yacht with his wife, dogs and staff until he was arrested in 2020. So here is what led to his arrest and eventually his death.

Just a few days before McAfee was found hanging in his prison cell, a tweet was posted from his official Twitter handle, which talked about his life in jail. He had said, "There is much sorrow in prison, disguised as hostility. The sorrow is plainly visible even in the angry faces. I am old and content with food and a bed but for the young prison is a horror- a reflection of the minds of the those who conceived them." McAfee had posted the tweet on June 10, 2021."

McAfee's lawyer Javier Villalba said that the anti-virus software died by hanging because he could not stand more time in Jail. "This is the result of a cruel system that had no reason to keep this man in jail for so long," Villalba was quoted saying by Reuters.

Hours after the reports of McAfee's death surfaced on the Internet, his tweet from 2019 went viral on Twitter. He had posted a picture of his tattoo and written, "Getting subtle messages from US officials saying, in effect: "We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself". got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whacked. Check my right arm."

Soon after his death, a plain image of the letter "Q" was posted from the Instagram account belonging to McAfee. It is being said that the Q could be a reference to the "Qanon" conspiracy theory. But nothing much has been said about it. The authorities have said that his death appeared to be a suicide.

McAfee was arrested in October last year because he did not pay taxes between 2014 and 2015.McAfee avoided paying the taxes by not taking his income in his bank account. He allegedly got his money paid in the other bank account and cryptocurrency accounts. In 2019, he said that his ideological reasons did not permit him to do so.