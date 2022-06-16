Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in launched in India

Lenovo has launched a new Alexa-enabled smart clock in India, dubbed the Smart Clock Essential. The new device looks similar to the existing Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant support but with minor tweaks. The clock also features a 3W speaker, giving users the benefits of a smart speaker. It means users can give commands to Alexa to make hands-free calls or control smart-home devices. Lenovo says the Smart Clock Essential comes with a mic-mute toggle that electrically disconnects the microphones to ensure privacy.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa price in India

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in is available in Clay Red and Misty Blue colour options for Rs 4,999. It will go on sale on June 15 across the Lenovo India website, Amazon, and will be available on Lenovo offline retail channels later.

If users are buying the device from Amazon, the platform is offering Rs 1,500 off on SBI credit card non-EMI transactions. But the minimum purchase value has to be Rs 5,000.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa comes with a 4-inch auto-dim LED display to let users check the weather, humidity, and temperature outside. Users can also set alarms, reminders, and add items to their Amazon shopping cart with simple voice commands. Lenovo explains the auto-dim display on the Smart Clock Essential can be adjusted to adapt to the requirements of the user while still displaying the time. With soft buttons at the top, users can still control the Smart Clock Essential without having to use their voice.

As mentioned, users can control all electronic devices like lights, plugs, ACs, and locks for TVs and fans by giving voice commands. Readers must note that the clock runs on power and it needs to be connected to a power outlet all the time. The Smart Clock Essential comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n.

