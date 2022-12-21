Lenovo Tab M9 launched: Price, specifications, and other details

Lenovo, a Chinese multinational technology company, unveiled its latest tablet, the M9 on Wednesday. The device boasts a sleek and slim design, making it easy to carry around and use on the go.

Specifications

One of the standout features of the M9 is its 10.1-inch full HD display, which provides clear and vibrant visuals for an immersive viewing experience. The tablet also comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 4 GB of RAM, allowing it to run smoothly and handle multiple tasks at once.

In terms of storage, the M9 comes with 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1 TB with a microSD card. This ensures that users have plenty of space to store their photos, videos, and other media. The M9 also comes with a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, allowing users to capture high-quality photos and videos.

The M9 boasts a long-lasting battery, with up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge as it is equipped with a 5,100 mAh battery. This makes it ideal for use throughout the day, whether you're working, studying, or just streaming content. In addition, the M9 runs on the Android 10 operating system, providing users with access to a wide range of apps and features.

In terms of connectivity, the M9 comes with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring that it can connect to a wide range of devices and networks. It also comes with a USB-C port, which allows for fast charging and data transfer.

Price & colour

The base variant will be available at a price of $139. The tablet will arrive in two colour models — Arctic Grey and Frost Blue — along with the firm's signature dual-tone back panel. The storage configurations include 3 GB of RAM + 32 GB of storage, 4 GB of RAM + 64 GB of storage, and 4 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage options.

Overall, the Lenovo M9 is a feature-packed tablet. It packs in a powerful processor, and a long-lasting battery makes it a strong contender in the tablet market. It is available now for purchase at Lenovo's website and at select retailers.