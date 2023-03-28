Levi’s to use AI generated models to showcase their products

Models may soon lose their jobs. Levi Strauss and company, the popular clothing brand, has replaced human models with AI-generated models. The company has partnered with Lalaland.ai, which is a digital fashion studio that builds customized AI-generated models. Interestingly, till some time ago people with copywriting jobs or coders thought that AI can replace them but now human models too will not have it easy. The company said planning tests of this technology using AI-generated models to supplement human models. Levi Straus has said that the increasing the number and diversity of our models for our products in a sustainable way.

"While AI will likely never fully replace human models for us, we are excited for the potential capabilities this may afford us for the consumer experience.We see fashion and technology as both an art and a science, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Lalaland.ai, a company with such high-quality technology that can help us continue on our journey for a more diverse and inclusive customer experience,"said Dr. Amy Gershkoff Bolles, global head of digital and emerging technology strategy at Levi Strauss & Co.

The company has announced that it is working on diversifying its human models in terms of size, body type, age, and skin color to reflect its broad consumer base. Additionally, the company is exploring the use of AI-generated models to supplement human models, which can potentially unlock a future where customers can see products on models that look like themselves, creating a more personal and inclusive shopping experience.

The use of AI-generated models is not seen as a sole solution, but rather a supplement to diversifying human models. LS&Co. has been focused on ensuring that its work is diverse and that those working on content in front of and behind the camera reflect the broad consumer base. The company is balancing digital fundamentals with investing in emerging technology to stay at the forefront of innovation and to improve the customer experience, whether in-store or online.

LS&Co.'s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is evident in its digital transformation journey. The company is continuously exploring technologies that can improve the customer experience, and it is excited to create innovative experiences that are more personal, relevant, and engaging. The move to diversify models and explore AI-generated models is a positive step towards creating a shopping experience that is inclusive and reflective of its