LG India launches rollable OLED TV in India at Rs 75 lakh alongside premium OLED TV lineup

LG India on Tuesday launched its rollable television called the LG Signature R OLED, as well as a wide range of conventional OLED televisions that include a 97-inch model. The highlight, of course, is the Signature R OLED, which features a rollable OLED panel that rolls into a sound system when you do not need a screen, such as in the case of your absence near the television, or when you simply want to listen to audio.

As much as you expect you would be thrilled to see this technological marvel, the price of the LG Signature R OLED may not be for everyone. This rollable TV — first-of-its-kind in India — costs a whopping Rs 75 lakh. LG said its rollable TV uses "groundbreaking technology that reimagines what a TV is capable of," and that, the South Korean company thinks, should come at a premium. The LG Signature R OLED does not need to justify its exorbitant price tag but it will find only so many takers.

For the rest of the people who prefer functionality over novelty, LG has a long lineup of OLED screens. You can get an OLED TV in sizes ranging from 42-inches to 97-inches, so there is a model for every type of room space. LG also touts that its conventional OLED TVs are "ideal" for gamers, thanks to the high-end hardware that powers them. LG's 2022 lineup of OLED TVs is powered by the company's new Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor, which, in tandem with various picture algorithms, forms the evo technology. "LG OLED evo TVs offer exceptional clarity and detail, for lifelike images that provide a real-life-like experience," said LG India in a press statement.

The new LG OLED TVs are categorised into G2, Z2, and C2 series. While the G2 and C2 series include 4K OLED screens, the Z2 series introduces "the world's largest" 8K OLED TV that measures 88-inches. All these TVs are equipped with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos technologies, so everything on streaming services, such as Netflix and Apple TV Plus, looks immersive. LG uses webOS 22 on the new range of televisions, allowing users to access features such as Room to Room Share, which is a nifty tool to mirror content from one TV to another with the help of a WiFi connection. The software also allows the TVs to turn into media displays — similar to Samsung's Frame QLED.

The new range of LG OLED TVs starts at Rs 89,990 and will be available across online and offline stores soon.