Log4j zero-day vulnerability discovered, affects iCloud, Minecraft, Steam, and more services

A code execution vulnerability in Log4j, a widely used logging library, has affected digital systems across the Internet. The vulnerability found in the logging library is easy to exploit, and it allows attackers to gain complete access to affected servers. The but has bug has been tracked as CVE-2021-44228, and it is already being called severe by the cyber experts.

Cloud services like Steam, Apple iCloud, and apps like Minecraft have been found to be vulnerable. However, Minecraft has already started patching their usage of Logj4.

Acknowledging the issue, Minecraft, in a blog post, said that vulnerability poses a risk of your computer being comprised. "Earlier today, we identified a vulnerability in the form of an exploit within Log4j a common Java logging library. This exploit affects many services including Minecraft Java Edition. If you play Minecraft: Java Edition but aren't hosting your own server, you will need to take the following steps: Close all running instances of the game and the Minecraft Launcher. Start the Launcher again the patched version will download automatically," the blog said.

Minecraft is not the only platform that has been affected, but the vulnerability in Log4j seems to have affected the entire Java environment. Cyber experts have also cautioned the servers using Apache Struts. Free Wortley, CEO at LunaSec, said in a blog that anybody using Apache Struts is vulnerable.

The issue has affected the United States Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency. "CISA encourages users and administrators to review the Apache Log4j 2.15.0 Announcement and upgrade to Log4j 2.15.0 or apply the recommended mitigations immediately," the CISA note reads.

Logj4 has patched the issue and made the new version available. However, it has been found that many servers have not updated their Java.