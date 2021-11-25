MacBook Air 2022: Specs, features, M2 chip, ports, and everything we know so far

Apple launched the refreshed MacBook Air with an M1 chipset in 2020. While multiple leaks hinted towards yet another upgrade in 2021, it hasn't taken place yet and is unlikely to happen this year. Fresh leaks have now appeared to suggest a launch sometime in mid-2022. So now it's possible that Apple may choose to launch the MacBook Air 2022 at a special event in April or during WWDC in June next year.

The MacBook Air 2022 is tipped to see a major design change. Multiple design renders of MacBook Air 2022 have surfaced online. With the more recent one hinting towards a non-notch design. The device appears with curved edges providing it with a more MacBook Pro like design.

The upcoming MacBook Air 2022 is expected to have a mini-LED display. A more powerful M2 chipset may power it. Other than that, the laptop may sport a 1080p webcam and improved port options. While that was a brief introduction to the MacBook Air 2022, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

MacBook Air 2022: Specs and features

--The MacBook Air 2022 is likely the next laptop in the brand's launch pipeline. It is supposed that the laptop may arrive in the first half of 2022.

--In recent leaks, the design of the MacBook Air 2022 has been revealed. The leak comes from idropNews in collaboration with the popular tipster LeaksApplePro. These new renders are supposed to be based on the CAD renders from Apple.

--In the renders, we can see the MacBook Pro 2022 with thick bezels. The webcam is placed in the top bezel. The laptop has curved edges similar to what we have on the new MacBook Pro. The renders showcase two ports on each side of the display. The MagSafe connector and Thunderbolt port are placed on the right, while the 3.5mm headphone jack and another thunderbolt port are placed to the left.

--The new renders from LeaksApplePro are slightly different from what Jon Prosser showcased earlier. Earlier renders of MacBook Air 2022 revealed a notch display, but that's missing on the latest renders. Instead, the new renders reveal even bezels around the display following a more conventional design.

MacBook Air 2022 rumoured to feature a notch

--Apple introduced the mini-LED display tech to the new MacBook Pro's. Reports suggest the same occur on the upcoming MacBook Air 2022. Apart from this, the next-gen MacBook Air is tipped to get a chipset to upgrade. The new chipset is expected to be a direct successor to the excellent M1 chipset and most likely be dubbed M2. Although it will not be as powerful as the M1 Pro or M1 Max, the performance should be a step up over the existing M1 chipset.

--As per a report from Bloomberg, M2 will come with eight CPU cores which is the same as M1. But it will run at a slightly higher clock speed. That said, Apple is supposed to increase the GPU cores from eight to ten on the new SoC.

--The current-gen MacBook Air lacks connectivity options. Hence, it's possible that Apple may add more USB-C/Thunderbolt ports. But we may not see an SD card or HDMI port, as it is likely to be exclusive to Pro models. In another change, the MacBook Air 2022 could get an improved 1080p web camera.

MacBook Air 2022 launch

The new MacBook was earlier likely to launch in 2021. But that didn't happen. As per the latest reports, Apple could launch the new MacBook Air in the first half of 2022. It's possible that Apple may choose to launch the MacBook Air 2022 at a special event in April, or it may wait until WWDC next year. Apple may also launch the all-new MacBook Air with M2 at the company's October event next year.

MacBook Air 2022 India price (expected)

While it's too early to talk about the pricing of the MacBook Air 2022, we can expect the laptop to be slightly pricier than the current model, keeping the rumoured changes in mind. For reference, the base model of MacBook Air 2020 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 92,900. So the upcoming MacBook Air 2022 could be priced at Rs 99,900.