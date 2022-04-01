macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update rolling out now, fixes issues with Bluetooth and external displays

Apple has started rolling out an update to the macOS Monterey that will bring minor improvements to the latest operating system for MacBooks. The update macOS Monterey update is available for download on all eligible MacBooks and brings fixes to some of the known issues with Bluetooth and external displays.

Titled macOS Monterey 12.3.1, the new update comes just after a couple of weeks of macOS Monterey 12.3's rollout. At the previous update, we saw Apple introduce its much awaited Universal Control feature to its MacBook lineup. The new one, however, does not bring any such major functionality but some important fixes to issues.

A look at Apple's release notes shows that the macOS Monterey 12.3.1 focuses on two important solutions for MacBooks. One addresses the known issue of an external display not turning on when connected to Mac mini (2018) as a second display through USB-C or Thunderbolt. The other focuses on issues with Bluetooth devices, wherein users reported Bluetooth accessories like game controllers may get disconnected from a Mac "after playing audio through some Beats headphones."

There is another fix that the new version of macOS Monterey brings. It solves the problem faced by some of the 2021 MacBook Pro models that prevents them from updating to, or restoring macOS Monterey 12.3. The latest version should be able to resolve that, as per Apple.

In addition to the bug fixes, there are a couple of security improvements on the macOS Monterey 12.3.1. One of these addresses an AppleAVD issue that could let an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple says that it is aware of a report "that this issue may have been actively exploited."

The other security vulnerability that the new macOS Monterey fixes is that with the Intel Graphics Driver, wherein an application may be able to read kernel memory. Again, the security flaw may have been exploited in the wild, as per Apple.

It is thus, ideal for the users of eligible MacBooks to update their operating system to its latest version. Users may do this through the Software Update section under System Preferences.

Other than the macOS Monterey update, Apple also launched a new update for iPhones termed iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1, tvOS 15.4.1, watchOS 8.5.1, and HomePod 15.4.1.