Many Lufthansa flights delayed or cancelled due to IT system failure, airline shares details

Several Lufthansa flights have been delayed or canceled as the group suffered an IT outage recently. An IT system failure has caused disruptions in the airlines' day-to-day operations. As a result, passengers are left stuck at different airports, waiting for flight operations to resume. A Reuters report reveals that photos and videos from airports across Germany showed thousands of passengers who were stranded and were waiting to check in.

Lufthansa airlines' statement

Lufthansa airlines announced on Twitter that flight operations have come to a halt due to an IT system failure. The failure was caused due to the construction work going on in Frankfurt, Germany. The airlines also asked domestic passengers in Germany to book train tickets instead and apply for a refund from the airlines.

Lufthansa hasn't revealed when the flights will operate as per their normal schedule. However, they have said that the team is working towards a solution.

"Important information on flight disruption: As of this morning the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage, caused by construction work in the Frankfurt region. Unfortunately, this has led to flight delays and cancellations. We are working on a solution swiftly. Until then we ask all affected guests flying on domestic LH flights in Germany to book a train ticket and request a refund," the tweets read.

Computer glitch at FAA

This isn't the first time that a computer glitch has caused disruption in flight operations. Last month, a computer glitch at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) brought all US flights to a halt. Thousands of flights were impacted and passengers were left stranded without any clarity about the matter. Several passengers took to Twitter and shared their experience on the micro-blogging site. The flight services resumed before 9:00 am (local time in the US), after the system had been restored.

The US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote on Twitter, "FAA has determined that the safety system affected by the overnight outage is fully restored, and the nationwide ground stop will be lifted effective immediately. I have directed an after-action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps."

A damaged database file was later reported to be the reason behind the glitch in the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system. FAA's official Twitter handle posted an update that read, "We are continuing a thorough review to determine the root cause of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system outage. Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file. At this time, there is no evidence of a cyber-attack."