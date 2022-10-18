Mark Zuckerberg lists security features that Apple’s iMessage doesn't have but WhatsApp does 

WhatsApp and Apple's proprietary messaging services, iMessage service, have always been pitted against each other. While WhatsApp is not limited to a single operating system, iMessage can only be used on Apple devices. Over the years, WhatsApp has on countless occasions been considered safer than Apple's iMessage. Now, Zuckerberg too has launched a scathing attack on iMessage for not supporting end-to-end encryption, which bars any third party from accessing the personal data of users.

Sharing a picture of three bubbles, Zuckerberg listed that iMessage does not have some of the key features, including disappearing chats and end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Androids.

"WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats. With WhatsApp, you can also set all new chats to disappear with the tap of a button. And last year we introduced end-to-end encrypted backups too. All of which iMessage still doesn't have," Zuckerberg wrote.

Meta had put up a poster mocking iMessages green and blue bubbles. The poster also urges users to opt for WhatsApp for a more secure messaging experience. iMessage hasn't received any major updates in the recent past but WhatsApp is constantly testing safety features to enhance the user experience.

Previously, Google had taken jibes at Apple for not RCS, a successor to Short Messaging services. The search giant had previously launched a publicity campaign to pressurize Apple to adopt RCS to make texting between Android and iOS simpler. Instead of simply sending plain text messages, RCS would enable users to add multimedia like images, videos or stickers.

Google has also introduced a new "Get the Message" website that states the issues that exist because Apple refused to adopt the RCS messaging protocol.

"It's not about the color of the bubbles. It's the blurry videos, broken group chats, missing read receipts and typing indicators, no texting over Wi-Fi, and more. These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other," Google stated.