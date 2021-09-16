Marshall launches Motif TWS earbuds with active noise cancellation

While people were waiting with bated breath for Apple to launch AirPods 3 at the California event, another premium brand Marshall has launched its first-ever TWS earbuds with active noise cancellation. Marshall had taken the lid off the Motif ANC and the Minor III. The company is known for its speakers and headphones but had previously launched two wireless earbuds in the market. The Motif ANC is the company's first pair of earbuds to come with active noise cancellation.

Motif ANC and the Minor III come in a leatherette charging case with a Marshall logo emblazoned at the front side of the case. The Motif ANC resembles the design of the Apple AirPods Pro while the Minor III looks similar to the AirPods. The earbuds come in single black colour and feature a rugged look.

Motif ANC and Minor III: Prince and availability

Motif ANC and Mode III were launched in the United States for $199 (roughly Rs 14,000) and $129 (Rs 9000) respectively. The Motif ANC can be pre-ordered from Marshall's official website. The earbuds would go on sale from September 30. Marshall has unveiled the earbuds in the United States and selected European countries for now. There is no information on whether Marshall will launch the products in India or not.

Motif ANC: Specifications

The Motif ANC earbuds are equipped with 6mm drivers. It is the first Marshall TWS earbuds to come with active noise cancellation to shut the surrounding noise. The Motif ANC comes with sealed-fit earbuds and three ear-tip sizes so you can find the most secure and comfortable fit. It also features Intuitive touch-sensitive controls to make it easier for you to interact with your music and calls, and in-built dual microphones make sure that your voice is heard.

The Motif ANC is IPX5-rated for the earbuds and an IPX4-rated scratch-proof pocket-sized charging case. In terms of battery, the company claims that the earbuds offer 4.5 hours of playtime with ANC and without ANC, the earbuds offer a playtime of 6 hours. The total playtime is 26 hours without ANC and 20 hours with ANC.

Minor III: Specifications

Minor III is equipped with 12mm drivers that deliver a crisp and loud sound quality. "Minor III comes with mirrored touch-sensitive earbuds, so you can use either one to control your music and phone calls. Removing and inserting an earbud also initiates the auto-pause and -play feature, so you won't miss a single beat," the company says.

The earbuds offer a total playtime of 25 hours.