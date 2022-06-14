Mi Smart Band 6 price cut in India makes it more affordable

Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 6 has reportedly seen a price cut in India. Launched in August last year, the Mi Smart Band 6 now costs Rs 500 less, which makes it a sweeter deal if you are looking for a good fitness band on the market. The Mi Smart Band 6 comes with an AMOLED display, heart-rate monitoring, and blood oxygen level measurement features, along with app support.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 price in India

The Mi Smart Band 6 now costs Rs 2,999, as opposed to its previous price of Rs 3,499. The new price is now reflected on the company website, but shopping websites, such as Amazon, are still showing the old price. TelecomTelk was the first to spot the change, but the report does not say anything about the price cut in the offline market. If you have been eyeing the Mi Smart Band 6, now would be a good time to buy it, but keep in mind that only the Xiaomi website is selling it for the new price.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 features

-- The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 was originally launched in China in March last year, but it took a few months to arrive in India. It is the successor to the successful Mi Band 5, which is still available to buy in India. The Mi Band 5 was launched at Rs 2,499, but the Mi Band 6 came at a price of Rs 3,499.

-- That price bump does not justify the features of the Mi Smart Band 6 because they are not a big upgrade over what the Mi Band 5 was already offering. Besides, the new fitness band by Xiaomi looks almost identical to its predecessor, so much so that it is hard to tell the two of them apart.

-- The Mi Smart Band 6 measures 47.4x18.6x12.7mm and weighs 12.8gms. It comes with 5 ATM water resistance, which, according to the company, allows it to survive for up to 10 minutes in 50m deep water.

-- The Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 152x486 pixels and a pixel density of 326ppi. The Mi Smart Band 6's display is 50 per cent bigger than the 1.1-inch display of the Mi Band 5. The Band 6's display also uses toughened tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating.

-- You get up to 30 sports activities on the Mi Smart Band 6. There are more than 60 watch faces that can be customised via the Mi Wear app.

-- You can use the Mi Smart Band 6 for measuring your heart rate, blood oxygen level, and sleep pattern, and then log that data into the app for a better understanding of your health.

--The Mi Smart Band 6 packs a 125maAh battery, which, according to the company, can last 14 days on normal usage and up to 19 days in power-saving mode.