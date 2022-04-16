Micromax In 2C expected to launch in India in May 2022

Micromax may launch yet another budget phone in the market. The smartphone maker, which made a comeback in the Indian market, is now tipped to launch the Micromax In 2C. The smartphone will be a successor to the Micromax In 2B. The company had previously launched a couple of phones in the Indian markets-- including the Micromax In 1, the In Note 1 and In 1b and others.

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, Micromax is expected to launch Micromax In 2C by the end of this month or early May. The tipster further revealed that the smartphone will be powered by a Unisoc processor. It is expected to use the same processor Unisoc T610 as the In 2b. The chip is believed to be at par with the MediaTek Helio G80. Interestingly, Micromax has used the Helio G35 in Micromax 1B.

The Micromax In 2c is also expected to feature a dual rear camera system, the same as the 2B. The smartphone features a 13-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel secondary lens. There could be a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The phone may house a 5000mAh battery.

Micromax IN 2B comes in two memory configurations. The 4GB variant of the smartphone has been launched at Rs 7999 whereas the 6GB variant is priced at Rs 8999.The Micromax IN 2B comes in Blue, Black, and Green colours.

Micromax IN 2B features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a notch on the top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage using a microSD.

The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. There is an LED flash to assist this camera during low light conditions. The Micromax IN 2B comes with a 5000mAh battery and it can be charged through a USB-C port.

Micromax is also planning to launch a phone with 5G support, but the IN 2C will not be the one.