Micromax In Note 1 Pro may launch in India later this month

Micromax, the home grown smartphone manufacturing giant is gearing up to launch the In Note 1 Pro smartphone in India by the end of this month, as per tipster Mukul Sharma. Apart from the name of the smartphone and its release timeline, Sharma does not reveal anything else about this device. The In Note 1 Pro will likely be an upgrade to the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone that was launched in India in November last year.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench listing and carried a model number E7748, further attesting to the claims of an imminent launch. It has been rumoured that be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. The Helio G90 SoC features two ARM Cortex-A76 which clocks at up to 2.05 GHz.

The upcoming Micromax In Note 1 Pro will ship with Android 10 OS which sounds a bit strange. However, it is expected that the brand could launch the phone with Android 11 OS along with 4GB RAM. Also, the phone could adopt a punch-hole design or feature a waterdrop notch. The rear panel is likely to sport a gradient finish.

Reports suggest the In Note 1 Pro could be priced around Rs 15,000. In this price segment it is safe to assume Micromax could launch the IN Note 1 Pro with a 6.67 inch IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 403ppi, and a refresh rate of 90Hz or higher.

Though details about the camera are scarce, the In Note 1 Pro is tipped to have a quad rear camera setup with a 64 megapixel primary camera and a 16 megapixel punch hole camera in front for selfies and video calling.

The In Note 1 Pro is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Micromax, the indigenous electronics manufacturer started off as a smartphone producer but has now expanded across verticals offering various consumer electronic products such as smart TVs, washing machines, wireless earbuds etc.

Micromax Airfunk 1 and Airfunk 1 Pro, the company's first TWS earbuds were launched last week. The Airfunk 1 offers about 15 hours of playback including the battery of the charging case, while the Airfunk 1 Pro offers a playback time of up to 32 hours including the charging case.