Microsoft brings Bing AI chatbot to phones and Skype; check how to use

Microsoft has been at the forefront of developing artificial intelligence-powered chatbots, and the company has recently expanded its capabilities by bringing its Bing AI chatbot to mobile apps and Skype.

The Bing AI chatbot, previously available only through Microsoft's Bing search engine, is an artificial intelligence system designed to help users find information and answer questions quickly and efficiently. Now, with its integration into mobile apps and Skype, users can access this tool directly from their smartphones and desktops.

Also WATCH: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo Wields Sword in Traditional Saudi Dress, Celebrates Saudi Founding Day



Bing AI won’t be available from the get-go. After downloading the app, you’ll need to sign up to join the waitlist.

"We’re excited to share today the preview release of the new Bing and Edge mobile apps. We’re beginning to roll out the incredible capabilities of the new Bing and Edge on your smartphone along with some exciting new features, such as voice input. In addition, we are creating a new chat experience, beginning with Skype, to enhance your social communications with your friends and family," Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer said in a blog post.

One of the key benefits of the Bing AI chatbot is its ability to learn and improve over time. By using machine learning algorithms, the chatbot can analyze user behaviour and adapt its responses to provide personalized information. This means that the more users interact with the chatbot, the more efficient it becomes at offering relevant answers.

Another advantage of the Bing AI chatbot is its integration with Skype. Microsoft claims this move will make it easier for people to access information and communicate more efficiently. For example, users can ask the chatbot to look up a specific piece of information or perform a task, such as making a reservation, without having to switch to a separate app or website.

How to access and tailor your experience:

The latest Bing app is available on iOS and Android from today

Tapping the Bing icon at the bottom will invoke a chat session, where you can engage in all the same ways you can from the desktop.

Ask simple or complex questions and receive answers and citations.

Choose how you want your answers displayed – bullet points, text or simplified responses.

Explore the Bing chat experience to refine your query or compose an email, poem or list.

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee