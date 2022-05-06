Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says another pandemic coming in next 20 years

Back in 2014, Microsoft co-founder warned of a pandemic and in 2020 the world will be hit by COVID-19, which is still impacting lives. Gates now says that the world may see yet another pandemic in the next 20 years. The Microsoft co-founder said this during an exclusive interview on CNBC-TV18 and called on world leaders to prepare for it already.

"People travel more, we are invading natural habitat, it is very likely that in the next 20 years we will have another pandemic. We need to have that readiness so that every country can stop the outbreak before it goes global or at least limit the deaths like the very best countries did this time around," Gates said during the interview.

The philanthropist also said that "people want to forget the pandemic. Even though we have some concerns about variants, it is likely that the worst of it is well behind us. There are problems in Ukraine and many other challenges in the world, so we should commit ourselves to mass investment in global teams and in research and development for new tools because we won't go another 100 years before we have a pandemic."

As a precautionary measure, the billionaire proposed setting up a new body, Global Epidemic Response Mobilisation (GERM) team, managed by the World Health Organization (WHO). Gates also said that there should be a team to be accountable to the public. He estimates an investment of $1 billion would be required from governments to cover "salaries for a GERM force of 3,000 people, equipment, travel, and other expenses".

"A billion dollars here is a small price to have that team. The team can do some good work even when there is no pandemic. Many people did assume that WHO had something like that," Gates said.

He recently released his book on 'How to Prevent the Next Pandemic'. Gates said that the reason for the book was to get people to "say yes to pandemic preparedness". "This deserves to be a priority. The team would work with all countries to do drills," Gates stated.

During another recent interview with the Financial Times, Gates said "we haven't even seen the worst of it." The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist said that he doesn't want to be a "voice of doom and gloom" but the risk of a more virulent variant emerging is "way above 5 per cent". "We're still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal," Gates added.

The billionaire also warned that longer-lasting vaccines that block infection are urgently required in order to tackle the upcoming pandemic.

Also read: | RBI rules break Apple payments in India, Apple stops taking credit and debit card payments

Also read: | Soon, sign in to Google, Apple, Microsoft services without using a password

Also read: | Nord VPN may quit India after government mandates storing user data