Microsoft PC Health Check tool now tells you why your PC can't run Windows 11

Windows 11 is fancier, better, and prettier than Windows 10. And that is why many Windows users are downloading the Microsoft PC Health Check tool to check if their existing computer will support the new operating system or not. But this tool has not been very informative, at least per the expectations of users. Previously, the PC Health Check tool would just tell users that their PC cannot run Windows 11 without giving them reasons behind that. Microsoft has now updated the PC Health Check app to offer clarity on why a PC is not compatible with Windows 11 when it is not.

The PC Health Check tool now gives different reasons as to why your computer will not run Windows 11. This is a big relief to users who were twice as annoyed because, other than their incompatible PC, the PC Health Check app will give a vague pass or fail message after checking what Windows 11 will or will not support. Microsoft was criticised for not giving clarity on what goes as requirements for Windows 11 to support a computer. And that is when Microsoft revamped the PC Health Check app.

Some common reasons why Windows 11 is not going to be available on a range of PCs include unsupported security, an old processor, and the unavailability of Secure Boot. The first reason has been one of the things causing the maximum problem. Windows 11 requires TPM 2.0 to be enabled on the computer. While most recent computers and laptops support TPM 2.0, the security module is not turned on by default. And that is why people are forced to dive deep into the BIOS settings of their PC to make changes. TPM stands for Trusted Platform Module.

The Windows 11 PC Health Check app now tells you if your PC is low on storage or RAM, or if it needs to have TPM 2.0 enabled, or if the Secure Boot for the computer is not enabled. But in some cases, such as those involving an unsupported processor, have not turned out quite helpful. Some users have pointed out that the PC Health Check app just tells them that "the processor isn't supported". Now, the reason why a processor is not supported is not something Microsoft says in the app, and if you want to use Windows 11, you will have to do some research on your own before going out to buy a new PC or laptop.

Windows 11 is due for release later this year, and that is when your Windows 10 PC or laptop will get the new operating system. For those who cannot wait, Windows 11 will be available through the Windows Insider Program. This means Windows 11 will be available as a beta for Insider users, but you should not go ahead if you are unsure of how Windows 11 will impact your PC.